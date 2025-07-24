Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 519,933 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.