Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

