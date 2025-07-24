Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 31,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,228.07). Also, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). Insiders acquired a total of 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.12.

About Evoke

