Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
The stock has a market cap of £314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.12.
