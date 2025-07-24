Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Get Evoke alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Insider Activity

Evoke Trading Up 1.4%

In other Evoke news, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). Also, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 31,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,228.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of £314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.12.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.