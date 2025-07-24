Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,218.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,532.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,836.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,477.12 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.