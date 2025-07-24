First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of FTXO opened at $34.95 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
