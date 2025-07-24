GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3%

GDDY stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $140.11 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,233.76. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.