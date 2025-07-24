GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 79.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 2.8%

GSK stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.