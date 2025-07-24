GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

