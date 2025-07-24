GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. UBS Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $705.22 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 170.34, a P/E/G ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $764.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

