GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $160.34 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

