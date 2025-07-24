GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $266.66 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

