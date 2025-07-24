GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,558,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after buying an additional 1,110,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,578,000 after purchasing an additional 966,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

FAST opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,252 shares of company stock worth $3,521,735 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

