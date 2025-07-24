GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 237.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $931.36 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,253.10.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

