GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 210.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $357.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $352.29 and a one year high of $584.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.56.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

