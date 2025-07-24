GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 216,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $95.20 on Thursday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

