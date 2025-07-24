GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $65,000 Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 85.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 75.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $9,822,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 225.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $286.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $281.29. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $173.00 and a 12-month high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

