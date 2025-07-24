GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $867,785,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $304.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.66. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

