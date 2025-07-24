GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

