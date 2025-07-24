HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.21.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $352.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

