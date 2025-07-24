HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

