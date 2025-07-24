HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4%

APO stock opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.