HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 61.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

