HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after buying an additional 915,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,035,000 after buying an additional 412,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

