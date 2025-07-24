HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Humana by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.57.

Humana Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.71. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.