HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $93,672,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26,787.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 181,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,115,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $221.28 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

