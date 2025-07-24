HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,826. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8%

MRVL stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.