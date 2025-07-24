HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,906,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $185,597,000 after purchasing an additional 268,972 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Shares of COO opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

