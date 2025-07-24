HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

