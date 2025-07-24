HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

