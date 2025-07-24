HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

NTRA stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $47,219.31. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,375,443.40. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $225,928.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,280.68. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,577 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

