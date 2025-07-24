HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.