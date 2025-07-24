HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

