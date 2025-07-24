HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

