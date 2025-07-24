HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $424,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of ON opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

