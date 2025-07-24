HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

