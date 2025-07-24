HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.7%

Snap-On stock opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

