HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.