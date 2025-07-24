HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

