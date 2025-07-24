HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $573,446,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of AEM opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $129.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

