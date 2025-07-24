HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

