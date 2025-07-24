HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

