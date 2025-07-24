HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $224.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.