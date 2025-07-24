HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,675,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $546.12 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $559.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.