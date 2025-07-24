HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $150.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

