Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.96.
A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
HST opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
