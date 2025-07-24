Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.57.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Humana by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Humana by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $406.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

