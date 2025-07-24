IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

