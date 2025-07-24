IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 260,442 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
