IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 260,442 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,619,129.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,279,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,742,099.60. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.