IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 715.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,400,528 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,893 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

